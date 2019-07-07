JUST IN
Fire breaks out at building in Dwarka where exam was being held

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a building in Dwarka where an examination was being held on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service said.

No injury was reported, they said.

The fire department said they received a call about the incident around 11.36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire broke out inside the metre situated on the ground floor of a building where an examination was being conducted," a senior fire official said.

The fire was brought under control by 12.30 pm, he said.

It is suspected that a short circuit in the electricity metre of the building led to the fire, the official added.

First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 15:50 IST

