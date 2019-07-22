Fire breaks out in Mumbai telephone exchange building

-
ALSO READ
HC refuses to vacate stay imposed on BMC's Tree Authority
4 killed, over 40 feared trapped as Mumbai building collapses
4-storey building collapses in Mumbai, 40-50 people feared trapped
BMC official among 15 held in raid at dance bar
12 killed, over 40 feared trapped as Mumbai building collapses
-
Fire broke out in a telephone exchange building in Mumbai Monday, civic officials said.
Fire broke out at the MTNL exchange building at S V Road in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, fire brigade sources said.
Fire engines have been rushed to the spot, an official said, adding there were no reports yet of anyone being injured in the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU