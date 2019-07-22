Fire breaks out in Mumbai telephone exchange building

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Fire broke out in a telephone exchange building in Mumbai Monday, civic officials said.

Fire broke out at the MTNL exchange building at S V Road in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, fire brigade sources said.

Fire engines have been rushed to the spot, an official said, adding there were no reports yet of anyone being injured in the incident.

