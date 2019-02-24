Fire in vegetable oil godown, no casualty

A fire broke out in a vegetable oil godown at in Sunday.

sources said 10 fire tenders contained the flames in five hours. There was no report of any casualty or injury in the fire which broke out at around 11:30 am.

The godown, stacked with tins of vegetable oil, is located in a congested area which made fire fighting operations difficult, the sources said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, they said.

