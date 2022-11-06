JUST IN
Reliance Retail to buy 49% in Naturals Salon by first half of Q4: sources
Business Standard

International cruise liners back in India after two yrs led by Viking Mars

The six-month old ship operated by Switzerland-based cruise operator Viking will dock at Mumbai on Nov 13 enroute to Thailand. It is carrying 800 passengers

Topics
cruise ship | Thailand | India

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

A cruise holiday is affordable and value for money. (Stock photo)
Representative Image

International cruise ships are returning to India after a span of two years bringing cheer to shipping and tourism authorities. Viking Mars will be the first to dock at Mumbai port on November 13 enroute to Thailand. The six-month old ship operated by Switzerland-based cruise operator Viking is carrying around 800 passengers.

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 13:51 IST

