Five die after drinking spurious liquor in Barabanki

At least five people died and several others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquorin area of district, police said Tuesday.

The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to (CHC), police said.

While five of them died, some others were undergoing treatment at the CHC, they said.

has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty, a said.

The has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible for it.

