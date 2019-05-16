Five get 10 yrs jail for rape, double murder in Muzaffarnagar

A special court Thursday sentenced five men to 10 years imprisonment for raping and killing a woman and murdering her cousin brother in Uttar Pradesh's district.

also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on Arvind, Pramod, Monu, Shenki and Praveen.

According to Sandeep Singh, police had booked the five accused under the Gangster Act after they were found involved in a case of gange-rape and double murder.

The girl was raped and murdered at Kurthal village under station area in the district on June 6, 2014.

She was accompanied by her cousin brother who was also murdered by the five men when he opposed the assault.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)