Five killed in eastern DR Congo city: army

Armed men have killed five civilians and attacked a military position in the eastern DR Congo city of Beni, the army's regional spokesman told AFP Friday.
The attackers raided the city's southern district of Rwangoma overnight, said spokesman Major Mak Hazukay.
"We pushed them back, we are continuing to hunt them," he said, adding that the group had yet to be identified.
Local resident Kizito Bin Hangi said that the assailants had wielded machetes and guns and that residents, outraged by the killings, demonstrated afterwards.
More than a hundred armed groups, both local and foreign, are active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Hundreds of civilians have died in the
Beni area alone in the last five years.
Newly-elected President Felix Tshisekedi promised while on the campaign trail to restore security to the troubled region.
