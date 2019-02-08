Five killed in eastern DR Congo city: army

Armed men have killed five civilians and attacked a military position in the eastern DR city of Beni, the army's told AFP Friday.

The attackers raided the city's southern district of Rwangoma overnight, said Major

"We pushed them back, we are continuing to hunt them," he said, adding that the group had yet to be identified.

Local resident Kizito Bin Hangi said that the assailants had wielded machetes and guns and that residents, outraged by the killings, demonstrated afterwards.

More than a hundred armed groups, both local and foreign, are active in eastern Democratic Republic of Hundreds of civilians have died in the



area alone in the last five years.

promised while on the campaign trail to restore security to the troubled region.

