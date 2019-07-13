Five more rebel K'taka MLAs move SC over Speaker not accepting resignation

-
Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against the Assembly Speaker not accepting their resignation.
The five MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.
They have sought impleadment in the already pending application filed by the 10 other rebels MLAs on which the hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
