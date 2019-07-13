JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South

'Parrikar died twice': Outgoing Goa deputy CM slams induction of Cong MLAs
Business Standard

Five more rebel K'taka MLAs move SC over Speaker not accepting resignation

The five MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka CM
HD Kumaraswamy

Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka moved the Supreme Court on Saturday against the Assembly Speaker not accepting their resignation.

The five MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.

They have sought impleadment in the already pending application filed by the 10 other rebels MLAs on which the hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
First Published: Sat, July 13 2019. 17:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU