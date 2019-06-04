Flt Lt from Patiala among 13 people on board missing AN-32 aircraft

-
ALSO READ
Navy joins search operation for missing IAF AN-32 aircraft in Arunachal
13 feared dead in Air Force crash; overhaul of AN-32 aircraft languishes
Missing AN-32: IAF resumes search operation in Arunachal Pradesh
Derailed by Russia's Crimea invasion, IAF's AN-32 upgrade resumes
IAF aircraft with 13 on board goes missing after taking off from Jorhat
-
Mohit Garg, a 27-year-old flight lieutenant from Samana in Patiala, is among the 13 people aboard the AN-32 transport aircraft of the Air Force, which has been missing since Monday afternoon after taking off from a base in Assam.
The Russian-origin aircraft took off from Jorhat in Assam at 12.27 pm for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh, near the Sino-India border, and its last contact with the ground control was at 1pm.
After hearing the news that the aircraft has been missing, Garg's farther Surinder Garg and uncle Rishi Garg have left for Assam, other family members said here.
The flight lieutenant's brother Ashwani Garg said the family was praying for his safety.
Mohit got married a year ago and his wife is posted in a bank in Assam.
A massive search operation was underway on Tuesday to locate the AN-32.
A fleet of fixed wing aircraft and choppers have been deployed, officials said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU