Trump says UK will get a 'very substantial' trade deal with US after Brexit
Flt Lt from Patiala among 13 people on board missing AN-32 aircraft

The Russian-origin aircraft took off from Jorhat in Assam at 12.27 pm for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh, near the Sino-India border

Press Trust of India  |  Patiala 

An AN-32 carries supplies that sustain army troops on the LAC
Mohit Garg, a 27-year-old flight lieutenant from Samana in Patiala, is among the 13 people aboard the AN-32 transport aircraft of the Air Force, which has been missing since Monday afternoon after taking off from a base in Assam.

The Russian-origin aircraft took off from Jorhat in Assam at 12.27 pm for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh, near the Sino-India border, and its last contact with the ground control was at 1pm.

After hearing the news that the aircraft has been missing, Garg's farther Surinder Garg and uncle Rishi Garg have left for Assam, other family members said here.

The flight lieutenant's brother Ashwani Garg said the family was praying for his safety.

Mohit got married a year ago and his wife is posted in a bank in Assam.

A massive search operation was underway on Tuesday to locate the AN-32.

A fleet of fixed wing aircraft and choppers have been deployed, officials said.
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 19:35 IST

