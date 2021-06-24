FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for re-thinking financing for resilient infra

-
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman urges CMs to end police manhandling of bank staff
India's inflation target band up for review: Finance minister Sitharaman
Funds under MPLADS for 2019-20 cleared: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Sitharaman evaded opposition queries during budget debate: Tharoor
Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi coming back to face law: FM Sitharaman
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday made a case for re-thinking financing and development priorities for inclusive, sustainable and resilient infrastructure aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Adopted in 2015, SDGs are the world's shared plan to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality, and protect the planet by 2030.
Participating in Asia Infrastructure Forum co-organised by Enterprise Singapore, Ministry of Finance of Singapore and Monetary Authority of Singapore, Sitharaman spelt out various measures taken by the government to boost infrastructure spending by the government.
"FM emphasised India's policy-led approach of open, rule-based and transparent economic environment; encouragement to private investment and foreign capital; enhanced public expenditure and robust institutional structure for funding infrastructure development for #ResilentRecovery," the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.
The Finance Minister highlighted setting up of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetisation Pipeline, liberalised FDI, development of GIFT City to promote Infrastructure Development, incentivise private partners and innovation.
"FM Smt. @nsitharaman called for re-thinking financing and development priorities for inclusive, sustainable and resilient #infrastructure, prioritising healthcare and education, ensuring resilience of global supply chains and creating infrastructure aligned with #SDGs," another tweet said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU