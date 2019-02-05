Former champions Mane, Sandhu star at Golconda Masters with World ranking points at stake

As many as 124 golfers, including defending champion Udayan Mane and two-time winner Ajeetesh Sandhu, will be vying for honours at the Golconda Masters Championship, which is set to become the first event to have World Ranking points.

Golfers from countries such as Sri Lanka, and will look to give a tough fight to the home grown golfers at the Rs. 40 lakh event beginning Wednesday.

The Pro-Am event of the season-opener will be held on February 10.

The fifth edition of the Golconda Masters marks the beginning of a new era in Indian as aligns itself with the World Ranking (OWGR) system for the first time.

The break-up of OWGR points for all events will be as follows: Winner (5 points), Runner-up (3 points), Third Place (2 points), Fourth Place (1.6 points), Fifth Place (1.2 points).

The top Indians in the fray include Open champion Khalin Joshi, 2017 Yeangder TPC winner Sandhu, K Chikkarangappa, Aman Raj, and

Other leading players such as Rashid Khan, and former champion Harendra Gupta are also in the field.

The foreign challenge will be led by the Sri Lankan quartet of Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja, Mithun Perera and K Prabagaran as well as Australian Kunal Bhasin and Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah.

"It is an exciting time for Indian golf as the PGTI joins the list of the elite golfing tours in the world that are a part of the World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system," Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said.

