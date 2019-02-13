Former Congress MLA Mohan Singh Bundela dies

Senior and former MLA Mohan Singh died on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 74.

was ailing since a long time and breathed his last at his home in district of on Wednesday morning, the sources said.

He is survived by wife and three sons.

was an MLA from Assembly seat from 1985 to 1990.

He had also served as in the then Cabinet led by

and former expressed their condolences on Bundela's demise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)