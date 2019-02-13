Former Congress MLA Mohan Singh Bundela dies

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Mohan Singh Bundela died on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh after a prolonged illness, family sources said.
He was 74.
Bundela was ailing since a long time and breathed his last at his home in Dhar district of MP on Wednesday morning, the sources said.
He is survived by wife and three sons.
Bundela was an MLA from Dhar Assembly seat from 1985 to 1990.
He had also served as parliamentary secretary in the then Cabinet led by Arjun Singh.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed their condolences on Bundela's demise.
