Former India hockey player Raghbir Bhola passes away

Former player Raghbir Singh Bhola, a two-time Olympic medallist, has passed away aged 92, his family said Tuesday.

Bhola, who breathed his last on Monday, represented in the 1956 and 1960 Rome Olympics, winning a gold and silver medals respectively for the country.

His dedication and passion for continued in various aspects throughout his life and he served in diverse roles such as member of the IHF selection committee, FIH international umpire, of the Indian team, and government observer at the

He successfully captained the hockey and Services team from 1954-60 and won the Inter Services Hockey Championship three times and the National Hockey Championship on two occasions.

In 2000, he was honoured with the Arjuna Award for his achievements in hockey.

Bhola is survived by his wife Kamla Bhola, three daughters and three grandsons.

