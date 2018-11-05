Former Malaysian state chief detained, faces graft charges

Malaysia's anti-graft agency said Monday that the former of a timber-rich eastern state has been arrested and will face charges amid a widening crackdown on abuse by officials.

The agency said Musa Aman, the former of Sabah state on Borneo island, was detained at its office and would be brought to court later Monday to face several charges. It didn't give details.

reported the charges against Musa, 67, involved timber concessions.

A could not immediately be reached for comment. Musa was Sabah's since 2003 until the ouster of scandal-tainted in May's He is the latest to be prosecuted.

Najib, his wife, his former deputy and two other ex-senior officials have been so far been charged with and the government has warned that more may be hauled to court.

Najib has accused the new government of seeking political vengeance.

