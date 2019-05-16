Former US president Carter out of hospital after hip surgery

Former US Jimmy Carter, who underwent this week after breaking his hip in a fall, was released from hospital on Thursday, the Center said.

Carter, 94, who served from 1977 to 1981 as the 39th US president, broke his hip while leaving his home in the southern state of on Monday to go turkey hunting.

The Center said the former was released from after undergoing hip replacement

It said he will recuperate at home and undergo

The Center said the former planned to teach Sunday school at the Maranatha this weekend.

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, 91, was admitted to the hospital overnight for testing and observation after feeling faint, the said.

She left the hospital with her husband on Thursday.

Jimmy Carter, America's oldest living president, was diagnosed with in 2015 but was declared free of the after treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)