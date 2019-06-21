Four arrested for cricket betting

-
Four persons have been arrested for betting on cricket matches during the ongoing ICC World Cup in England and Wales, police said Friday.
The arrests were made after officials of the Central Crime Unit (CCU) of Thane Crime Branch, acting in a tip-off, raided a residential locality in Kalyan near here Wednesday night, they said.
The four were found placing bets on the match played between South Africa and New Zealand at Edgbaston in Birmingham, said senior inspector (CCU) Anil Honrao.
The police gave the name of the arrested as Jitu Manglani, 35, Pradip Rohera, 40, Manish Chetwani, 36, and Dileep Mishra, 38.
The police, during the raid, seized accessories used for betting like mobile phones and routers, he said.
Another person, Sonu Chawla, who operates an illegal cricket website, has also been booked in the case, but not arrested yet, the police officer said.
Besides the five, more people may be involved in the betting network, he added.
