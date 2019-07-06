Four birdies help Aditi Ashok make cut in LPGA

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a three-under 69 on the back of four birdies to make the cut at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic here.

Aditi, who registered her first top-20 of the season last week, was five-under 139 and placed tied-56th after the end of the second round.

Aditi started with a birdie on third and added three more on seventh, ninth and 11th dropping just one shot on fifth. She parred the last eight holes in her 69.

Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh added 65 to her first round 63 and sits one shot behind leader Sung Hyun Park, who won in Arkansas last week.

Park twice had four straight birdies in her 10-under 62 to break the tournament's 36-hole scoring record to take a one-shot lead over Noh into the weekend.

Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 64 and was two shots out of the lead. Mina Harigae (63) and Tiffany Joh (66) were at 14-under 130, while Shanshan Feng of China had a 67 and was four shots behind.

Noh is coming off a superb run in amateur golf. She won the Girl's Junior PGA, the US Junior Girls and the Canadian Women's Amateur in three consecutive weeks.

