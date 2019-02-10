Four foreign nationals held with cocaine worth Rs 39 crore

The police have arrested three Nigerian men alongwith a Brazilian woman and seized worth around Rs 39 crore from their possession,a senior said here Sunday.

The accused were about to send the drug to South Africa, police said.

A team of nabbed the accused from the Maurya Estate road in suburban Andheri Saturday night and recovered worth Rs 38.95 crore, the said.

The accused were identified as Neras Pokhogo (35), (29), (32), all Nigerians; and Karle Ires (41), a woman from

The allegedly seized from their possession was supposed to be sent to in

The accused were held when they were heading for the office of a courier companyto dispatch the consignment.

of Police said the accused concealed narcotic in rings and pipes of curtains. These drug-loaded consignments of curtains would be then sent abroad through courier companies.

The police were probing whether courier company officials were aware of this racket, Sharma added.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act. A local court remanded them in seven-day police custody.

A said that Pokhogo was already facing a drug case in neighbouring Thane, while Ires, the Brazilian national, had come out of prison recently after serving a jail term in an NDPS case.

