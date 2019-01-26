Four houses gutted in fire in HP's Kinnaur; no casualty

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Four houses were gutted in a fire incident and as many as were partially damaged in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Kinnaur, an official said Saturday.

However, no one was hurt in the fire that broke out Friday night at Baturi village in Sangla tehsil of the district, the official said.

Property worth Rs 1.81 crore was destroyed in the fire, the exact cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 17:10 IST

