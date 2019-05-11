Four injured in leopard attack in UP's Bahraich

Four people were injured in a attack at Chandajhar village under the here, Forest Department officials said Saturday.

The injured were identified as (68), (42), Avdhesh (40) and Anil (32), they said.

According to Dr Ramesh Pandey, the had attacked Singar outside his house in the Kakraha range of the sanctuary Friday morning.

"The three others were injured while rescuing him," he said.

As the villagers chased the leopard, it entered a house, Pandey said, adding that a team of the Forest Department trapped the after tranquilising it.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Pandey said the leopard would be released in the jungles of Dudhwa after medical examination.

