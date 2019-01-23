Four of family found dead in MP house

Four members of a family, including an infant and a boy, suffocated to death apparently due to low levels caused by a burning stove kept inside their single-room house to fight cold in area near Bhopal, police said Wednesday.

The bodies of (20), her children (11) and daughter (12-day-old), and her mother (40) were found on Tuesday night by a person known to the family when he called on them, a said.

Purnima's husband (25) was found unconscious by the police team which reached the spot after receiving information.

He is currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

Superintendent of Police said the incident might have occurred on Monday night.

"Doctors suspect that the burning stove kept in the closed room sucked out fro air, which might have choked the family members," the SP said, adding that the house doesn't have any ventilation.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, she added.

