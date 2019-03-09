JUST IN
Four teenagers flee UP shelter home

Press Trust of India  |  Gorakhpur 

Four teenagers escaped from a government boys' shelter home in Deoria district on Saturday, officials said.

The boys, aged 14 to 16, fled between 2 am and 3 am after breaking a window of the shelter home.

"The staff at the shelter home found the boys missing and informed their superiors," the superintendent of the facility, Yashodanand Tiwari, said, adding one of the windows was found broken.

First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 21:00 IST

