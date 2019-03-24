FPIs pour in Rs 38,211 cr in March on improved global liquidity

have poured in a net amount of Rs 38,211 crore in the domestic capital in March so far, mainly on account of improved

In February, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had put in a net amount of Rs 11,182 crore in the capital -- both debt and equity.

Analysts attributed the increase in infusion to a shift in stance on monetary policy outlook by various globally.

According to depository data, pumped in a net sum of Rs 27,424.18 crore in equities, while the debt market saw a net infusion of Rs 10,787.02 crore during March 1-22 -- taking the total to Rs 38,211.20 crore.

As per Harsh Jain, chief operating officer of Groww, the cooling of US-China trade war and no hike in interest rates by the US Fed has made India attractive to FPIs. Other factors like stable crude oil prices have also helped.

After a shaky start this year, FPIs have made a "confident comeback" into the Indian equity markets, noted Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

"In January, the US Fed announced a pause in rate hike, followed by China and European Central Bank providing stimulus for their economy. This bolstered the risk-on sentiments resulting in foreign flows taking a U-turn and to make their way back into emerging like India," Srivastava said.

Improvement in the country's macro outlook as well as expectations of formation of a stable government post elections has improved India's prospects, he added.