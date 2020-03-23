JUST IN
France coronavirus death toll jumps 112 to 674: official

AFP  |  Paris 

The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday.

The rise in the death toll was identical to that of the previous day.

"The virus kills and it is continuing to kill," said top French health official Jerome Salomon as he announced the new numbers at a daily briefing.

Mon, March 23 2020. 00:32 IST

