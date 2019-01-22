France summons Italian envoy over Di Maio Africa comments

has summoned Italy's to protest against comments by Italian Luigi Di Maio, who accused of continuing to colonise and causing people to migrate from the continent, a source told AFP.

The was summoned Monday after the "unacceptable and groundless" comments by Di on Sunday, a source in the cabinet of France's Minister told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Di made a series of incendiary remarks while visiting the region in central Italy, the latest sign of serious tensions between the populist in and France's centrist

"The EU should sanction and all countries like that impoverish and make these people leave, because Africans should be in Africa, not at the bottom of the Mediterranean," Di said.

"If people are leaving today it's because European countries, France above all, have never stopped colonising dozens of African countries," added the of the Five (M5S), which governs alongside the far-right

Responding to the summoning of his ambassador, Di Maio dismissed the idea of a "diplomatic incident" between the two countries.

"France is one of these countries which, because it prints the currency of 14 African countries, hampers development and contributes to the departure of refugees," he said, citing a refrain commonly heard among some leftist and anti-imperialist activists.

"If wants to be brave, it must have the courage to confront the issue of decolonisation in "



The said this weekend that more than 100 people were feared missing after a boat carrying migrants capsized off the coast of

The flew three survivors to the island of

has closed its ports to rescue boats operated by charities in the under a new hardline approach to immigration.

After making comments criticising the Italian and its approach to immigration last year, Macron and the have since largely avoided entering into a war of words with

But relations between the two capitals, usually close EU allies, have deteriorated since the M5S-League coalition became the European Union's first populist-only government in June last year.

Di Maio and fellow Matteo Salvini, from the League party, recently backed "yellow vest" protesters who have been demonstrating against since November.

