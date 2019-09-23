FTCCI, NALSAR to set up International Centre for Alternative

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the city-based NALSAR University of Law on Monday entered into an MoU to set up an International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution.

The Centre would help amicably resolve disputes between two companies or others outside the court, FTCCI officials said.

"Both the parties shall prepare the guidelines for membership of the institutions to the ADR Centre and also develop the application form(s).

NALSAR shall provide training inputs as may be required from time to time for various levels of staff including operational management with respect to the ADR Centre, a gist of the MoU provided by FTCCI said.

FTCCI president Karunendra S Jasti, NALSAR vice chancellor Faizan Mustafa and others were present.

