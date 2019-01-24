Fuel bunks to be run by prisoners

The in collaboration with jail authorities will soon set up five petrol stations near prisons across which would be operated by prisoners whose conduct has been found satisfactory, DIG Prisons (Madurai) said Thursday.

As part of this initiative, a petrol station would soon be set up near Palayamkottai in this city.

The petrol bunk would be operated by prisoners whose behaviour and character are found to be good and satifactory, said.

A seminar was held here for providing training for prisoners in operating the petrol station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)