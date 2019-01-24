JUST IN
Fuel bunks to be run by prisoners

Press Trust of India  |  Tirunelveli 

The Indian Oil Corporation in collaboration with jail authorities will soon set up five petrol stations near prisons across Tamil Nadu which would be operated by prisoners whose conduct has been found satisfactory, DIG Prisons (Madurai) Palani said Thursday.

As part of this initiative, a petrol station would soon be set up near Palayamkottai Prison in this city.

The petrol bunk would be operated by prisoners whose behaviour and character are found to be good and satifactory, Palani said.

A seminar was held here for providing training for prisoners in operating the petrol station.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019.

