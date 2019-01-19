Fuel pipeline blaze in Mexico kills 20, 54 injured: government

-
ALSO READ
Mexico offensive against fuel theft leaves motorists stranded
Court blocks construction of Canada pipeline to Pacific
Enbridge says working on easing pipeline capacity shortages
Oil claws back some losses after 'Black Friday' plunge
Oil India says crude oil prices "comfortable" for co, country
-
- A leaking fuel pipeline triggered a massive blaze in central Mexico Saturday, killing at least 20 people and injuring another 54, officials said.
Omar Fayad, governor of Hidalgo state, said locals at the site of the leak were scrambling to steal some of the leaking oil when at least 20 of them were burned to death.
"I've been told that 20 have been burned to death and another 54 burn victims being treated" in hospitals, Fayad told local FaroTV.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU