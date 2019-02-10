'Future of Kerala lies in the tourism sector'

Alphons Sunday launched the spiritual circuit with facilities like a craft bazaar, bus shelters and an audio-video show and said that the future of lies in the sector.

The inauguration of the much-hyped spiritual circuit around the Mutt near here was marred by controversy as the state-central ministers sparred over the project.

While Kannanthanam, the of State for Culture and Tourism, asked the to change its approach towards the Centre, State Kadakampally Surendran said that was 'ignored' in the project due to the involvement from certain quarters.

"This (state) government had given a comprehensive proposal of Rs 99.09 crore for development projects at Mutt and temples related to Sree Narayana Guru.

Just a few days before the sanctioning this amount, due to the involvement from certain quarters, the was ignored. The had criticised the same," Kadakampally said during his address in the event.

had earlier written to the against the Centre's decision to inaugurate the spiritual circuit without consulting the

The state government alleged that the Centre ignored its proposal to entrust the project with Development Corporation.

At present the project has been undertaken by the India Tourism Development Corporation.

"The state's approach must change.We are now constructing walls around us. Instead of lighting lamps, people here are confining themselves inside the walls. This is a conservative thought process," said, in an apparent reference to the Women's wall initiative by the state government.

He, however, said that the state and the Centre should work together and praised Kerala's efforts in making the spiritual circuit around the Sivagiri Mutt a reality.

Sivagiri sanyasis who spoke during the event said the Mutt does not have any kind of political affiliation and it wanted the ITDC to handle the spiritual circuit.

Under the total project, Chembazhanti Narayana Gurukulam, Aruvippuram temple, and Mutt at Kunnumpara and the Sivagiri Mutt will be developed.

The Sivagiri Mutt will have a tourist facilitation centre, enquiry room, waiting room, first aid, kiosks, cloak room, community dining hall with kicthen and audio-visual hall to be constructed at a cost of Rs 14.92 crore.

said that has sanctioned seven projects in under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes for approximately Rs 550 crore.

"Kerala's future lies in exploring the possibilities in the tourism sector," he said.

Swami Vishudhananda presided over the function.

The project was sanctioned in January 2019 for Rs 69.47 crore.

Other facilities to be developed under the project include tourist facilitation centres, beautification and landscaping, meditation/yoga centre, public conveniences, battery operated vehicles, drinking water facility, multimedia show, wayside amenities, parking, CCTV and Wi-Fi facilities, cafeterias, open air theatre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)