Gangster held

Police Wednesday arrested a member of a four-strong gang which allegedly attempted to rob two brothers proceeding to Kerala near Madukkarai.

The gang had followed the siblings, who were going in a car with garments worth Rs 1.73 lakh for sale, around 5.30 pm.

They waylaid them on the city outskirts and introduced themselves as IT officials but on finding that the vehicle contained only clothes attempted to leave, police said.

However, the brothers from Malappuram in Kerala managed to catch one of them and handed him over to police.

On questioning him, police found that the gangsters had masqueraded themselves as IT officials.

Police are on the look out for the others.

