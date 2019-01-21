Gaurav Gupta to open Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019

Ace will be showcasing his new collection at the opening show of the upcoming Lakme Week Summer/Resort 2019.

The show will take place on January 29 at The here.

Titled, 'The (Un)folding', the collection brings together the delicacy of handwoven fabrics and Gupta's signature gravity-defying pattern making.

The collection will highlight the designer's love for origami folding and fluid-structural construction.

"I'm super excited to open Lakme Week this year and coming back to after four years with a very special and theatrical show at the Royal Opera House," Gupta said in a statement.

In his collection, the has put to use Lucknowi chikankari on demi-couture dresses and worked with Benarasi brocade to create deconstructed lehengas, which are perfect for a modern bride.

The menswear also features chikankari and brocades.

The colour palette includes mostly pastel shades like powder blue, yellow, ivory and rose.

The LFW is scheduled to be held from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden,

