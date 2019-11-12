Gehlot reaches Jaipur resort to meet Maharashtra Cong MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday night reached the resort where newly elected Congress MLAs of Maharashtra are staying.

Gehlot arrived here from Punjab and headed to the resort on the Delhi Road where he is meeting with the party MLAs.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and other leaders are also present inside the resort, sources said.

The Congress MLAs have been staying in the resort here since Friday.

President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)