German football star Mueller backs Indian cricket team in World Cup

-
ALSO READ
Dhoni rises in latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen
Dhoni to be rested for last two ODI's against Aus: Coach Bangar
Virat Kohli declared fit ahead of India's World Cup opener
Kohli doesn't have game reading quality like Dhoni: Coach
Dhoni, Kedar took responsibility but bowlers won us match: Kohli
-
Germany's World Cup-winning football team forward Thomas Mueller on Monday took to social media to show his support for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing ICC World Cup.
Emerging as an unexpected fan of the India cricket team, Mueller, a Bayern Munich product, declared his fondness for the two-time ODI world champions.
Alongside a picture of him wearing an Indian cricket team jersey and holding a bat in one hand, Mueller tweeted: "I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches."
Stating that Virat Kohli had often supported the German national football team in the past, Mueller said he now wants to return the favour by backing the Indian team.
"Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He's a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past #Cricket #GermanyCheersForIndia," the 29-year-old, who was a part of the 2014 World Cup-winning Germany team, wrote on his twitter page.
India will open its World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU