Giriraj wonders if Syed Shuja is affiliated to ISI, ISIS

Attacking the over claims of hacking of EVMs made at a press conference, Tuesday wondered if Syed Shuja, who levelled the allegations, was affiliated to or terrorist organisation

"It is scary that the agenda of and was sponsored and supervised by a top Once out of power, the wants to kill democracy in the country. We have seen it earlier during the Emergency," Singh said in a tweet.

The BJP said Shuja's claim and the Congress's "EVM drama" reminds him of a statement of Sitaram Kesri, the late Congress chief, that "one family will destroy India".

Can Shuja, who claims to be a cyber expert, be affiliated to ISI, Pakistani spy agency, or with an aim to weaken democracy in India, he asked.

A day after the self-proclaimed cyber expert alleged that the BJP had won 2014 by rigging Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the ruling party described the event a "Congress-sponsored conspiracy" designed to "defame" Indian democracy and its

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)