Coronavirus global death toll tops 9,000, over 90,000 infected in Europe

With 712 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours and a total of 90,293 cases, Europe is now the region where COVID-19 is spreading the most rapidly

AFP | PTI  |  Paris 

3,416 virus related deaths were recorded in Asia

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 9,000 people across the globe, according to an AFP tally Thursday based on official sources.

A total of 9,020 deaths were recorded as of 1100 GMT, with 4,134 in Europe and and 3,416 in Asia, where the outbreak first emerged in China in December. With 712 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours and a total of 90,293 cases, Europe is now the region where COVID-19 is spreading the most rapidly.
First Published: Thu, March 19 2020. 17:00 IST

