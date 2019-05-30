JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

EIH Q4 net profit declines over 77 pc to Rs 13 cr

Ravi Shankar Prasad: The wily counsel of 'Ram Lalla' and Modi's Digital India minder
Business Standard

Goa appoints Namrata Menon brand ambassador to promote yoga

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Yoga instructor and fitness expert Namrata Menon was Thursday appointed Goa's brand ambassador to promote the ancient system of physical and mental practices in the coastal state.

The state health department announced the appoinment of Menon.

In a statement here, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Menon, who has been doing extraordinary work in the field of yoga, has been selected to promote it across the state.

"I am happy to announce that we have appointed Namrata Menon as Goa's ambassador for promoting yoga," he said.

The objective of this initiative is to increase awareness about the benefits of yoga and encourage people to inculcate a healthy lifestyle, Rane said.

The Panaji-based expert has been practicing yoga since the last 17 years and has been instrumental in inspiring many people to take up the ancient practice that involves a range of postures (asanas), the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU