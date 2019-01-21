Goa Assembly may amend Act to deal with unruly tourists

-
The amendment to Goa Tourist Trade Act, 1982, seeking imposition of fine on tourists creating nuisance on beaches in the state, is likely to be introduced in the state Legislative Assembly session next week.
Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said such legal measure is needed to bring discipline on the beaches.
He said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is not keeping good health, will present the budget for financial year 2019-20 in the three-day session beginning January 29.
"The Act is already there but an amendment is needed to fine those drinking on beaches and the tourists causing nuisance," the deputy speaker said after attending the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to discuss the agenda for the session.
Lobo said the chief minister has issued necessary directions to the state chief secretary so that the amendment can be tabled in the coming session.
