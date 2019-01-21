Congress suspends MLA Ganesh over resort brawl

-
Congress in Karnataka Monday suspended itsMLA J N Ganesh who allegedly hit his lawmaker colleague Anand Singh during an alleged brawl at private resort here on Saturday night.
As serious allegations have been made with regards to the incident, on the orders of KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao, MLA J N Ganesh has been suspended with immediate effect, the Pradesh Congress said in a release here.
In order to conduct detailed inquiry about the incident a special inquiry committee committee had been constituted under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.
It also includes Ministers K J George and Krishna Byre Gowda, the release said, adding that the committee had been asked to submit the report at the earliest.
The statement said that party leaders have conducted preliminary inquiry about the 'unpleasant' incident that happened on January 19 and have also collected information from Anand Singh.
A jittery Congress had shifted its legislators to the resort on Friday last, as it feared that the BJP might lure some of them in its alleged bid to destabilise the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state.
Singh who suffered injuries in the scuffle was admitted to a private hospital on Sunday.
Both had come to blows, according to party sources.
