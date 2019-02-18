Goa Suraksha Manch to contest LS, 3 bypolls: Velingkar

-
The Goa Surakhsa Manch founded by former Goa unit RSS chief Subhash Velingkar Monday said it would contest Lok Sabha as well three bypolls in the coastal state.
Velinkgar made the announcement here after the GSM held its executive committee meeting on Sunday.
He said names of the party's candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state would be announced soon.
The bypolls in Shiroda and Mandrem were necessitated after Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte resigned from the Assembly and the Congress and joined the ruling BJP.
The Mapusa seat fell vacant after BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister Francis D'Souza died on February 14.
