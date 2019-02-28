Gold futures decline Rs 27 on weak global cues

Amid a weakening global trend, gold futures traded lower by Rs 27 at Rs 33,259 per 10 grams Thursday as speculators scaled down their bets.

Gold for delivery in far-month April eased by Rs 27, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 33,259 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 797 lots at the

Meanwhile, spot gold prices fell by 0.10 per cent to USD 1,319.10 an ounce in

Analysts said the fall in gold futures is mostly in line with a weak trend overseas amid profit-booking by speculators at current level.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)