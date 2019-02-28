JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Copper futures slip 0.39% on weak global sentiment

Nickel futures soften 0.22% on weak spot cues
Business Standard

Gold futures decline Rs 27 on weak global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amid a weakening global trend, gold futures traded lower by Rs 27 at Rs 33,259 per 10 grams Thursday as speculators scaled down their bets.

Gold for delivery in far-month April eased by Rs 27, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 33,259 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 797 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Meanwhile, spot gold prices fell by 0.10 per cent to USD 1,319.10 an ounce in New York.

Analysts said the fall in gold futures is mostly in line with a weak trend overseas amid profit-booking by speculators at current level.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 11:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements