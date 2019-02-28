Link your PAN with bank for refunds: I-T to taxpayers

The Income Department will "only" issue refunds via the into of taxpayers beginning next month and they should link PAN with their accounts, said in its latest public communication.

The department said refunds will be sent to as it will issue "only from March 1, 2019."



Link your PAN (permanent account number) with your toget your refund directly, swiftly and securely, the department said in a public advisory issued Wednesday.

It added the could be either savings, current, cash or overdraft.

Till now, the department used to issue refunds to taxpayers either in their or through account payee cheques, in a case-to-case basis depending on the category of taxpayers.

The communication added taxpayers can check if their is linked with their PAN by logging onto the website of the department--"https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/"https://



It said those who have not linked their PAN with their bank account should provide it to their and also validate this over the website of the

Recently, the linking of the PAN with the Aadhaar-PAN has been made "mandatory" for those filing an Income Return (ITR) and this procedure has to be "completed" by March 31 this year.

As per data updated till early this month, the has so far issued 42 crore PANs, of which 23 crore have been linked with Aadhaar.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the to a person, firm or entity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)