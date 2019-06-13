Gold worth Rs 17 lakh seized at Hyd airport, one held

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Smuggled gold weighing over 500 grams worth over Rs 17 lakh was seizedat the international airport here from a passenger, who allegedly hid the yellow metal in his rectum, Customs officials said.

According to the officials, the passenger who arrived from Dubai here Wednesday was intercepted and after verification was found to be carrying 720 grams gold paste in his rectum.

After melting the gold paste 538.090 grams of 24 carat gold was extracted and it was valued at Rs 17,56,863, they said.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 11:20 IST

