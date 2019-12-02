Govt aims to generate additional 50 mn job opportunities in MSMEs sector

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have created 100.1 million jobs and the target is to generate an additional 5 crore employment opportunities by 2024, Union Minister said in the on Monday.

"MSME is the heart of the subject which is related with the growth of the country. Presently 29 per cent growth is coming from MSME and 49 per cent of the export of the country is coming from MSME. 100.1 million jobs up till now have been created by MSME," MSME minister Gadkari said.

"For this five year (2019-2024), we have taken programmes, where our target is to" add 50 million employment potential, he added.

The target is also increase the share of in the country's export and growth to 50 per cent, Gadkari said.

He said the ministry has established technology centres which provide services to the Indian industry by way of precision tooling, training and consultancy.

Gadkari said a Rs 200 crore scheme has been sanctioned for setting up of 12 technology centres, which is expected to be completed in the next two years.