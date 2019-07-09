Approved 187 new cold chain projects in last 5 years: Govt tells Lok Sabha

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal addresses an interactive Session on World Food India 2017 in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries approved 187 new cold chain projects in the last five years and a number of policy measures have been taken for creating cold chain infrastructure, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Tuesday said that under the scheme for integrated cold chain and value addition infrastructure, 292 projects have been approved so far.

She said 154 projects have started commercial production and 117 of them were completed in the last five years.

As many as 187 new cold chain projects have been approved in the last five years and also a number of policy measures have been taken to encourage setting up of cold chain infrastructure, the minister said.

She also expressed anguish over the slow pace of development of a food park in her home state Punjab, which is now ruled by the Congress.
First Published: Tue, July 09 2019. 14:01 IST

