Govt directs WhatsApp to come out with effective solutions against spread of fake news

In the wake of spread of fake news, the Centre has directed the messaging platform to come out with effective solutions that can bring in accountability and facilitate enforcement of law against dissemination of wrong information.

of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in Lok Sabha that the government has taken note of reports about spread of fake news, misinformation or disinformation on Internet, particularly using platform.

"Ministry of Electronics and issued notices to conveying that they need to come out with effective solutions that can bring in accountability and facilitate enforcement of law in addition to labelling forwards and weeding out fake news," he said in written reply to a question.

Ahir said WhatsApp has conveyed that a number of steps have been taken by it to address the issue of propagated using the platform.

"Meetings with law enforcement agencies and intermediaries are held on regular basis to strengthen the coordination framework for better enforcement of the law," he said.

