Over Rs 101 bn earmarked for India's internal security in 3 years: Govt

Over Rs 100 billion has been earmarked for related expenditure in Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern region and the Naxal-hit areas, said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The fund is worth Rs 101.32 billion will be given in three years from 2017-18 till 2019-20 under the Rs 250.61 billion umbrella scheme of modernisation of police forces announced on September 27, he said during Question Hour.

The central outlay for the umbrella scheme is Rs 186.36 billion. Its salient features include special provisions for internal security, law and order, women security, availability of modern weapons, mobility of police forces and logistics support.

" outlay of Rs 101.32 billion has been earmarked for related expenditure for and Left Wing Extremism affected states," he said.

Ahir said Rs 30 billion will be given to 35 worst Naxal affected districts to address the under-development there and an outlay of Rs 1,215 crore has been earmarked for the Northeastern states for police infrastructure upgradation, training institutions and investigation facilities among others.

"Implementation of this scheme would bolster the government's ability to challenges faced in different theatres such as areas affected by LWE, and the Northeastern region effectively and undertake development interventions which will catalyse in improving the quality of life in these areas and help combat these challenges effectively at the same time," he said.