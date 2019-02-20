Govt inks pact with Canadian university for research on environment issues

The Centre on Wednesday collaborated with Canada's (UBC) to work on various environmental issues including climate change, forest resource management and wildlife.

The Ministry of Environment, (MoEFCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the (UBC), for next 10 years to explore opportunities for collaborations in the field of forestry science, an said.

A said that the opportunities will be explored through organizations like Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education(ICFRE), (WII), Forest Survey of (FSI), and Directorate of Forest Education, Uttarakhand, and UBC,

"The MoU will help in exchange of students, researchers and faculty, developing research projects, livelihood opportunities and augment income of the forest based communities," the said.

Government sources said the MoU will also assist industries to optimise the utilisation of forest based resources with access of technology to different stakeholders by the respective organisations.

Collaborative research on wood sciences, forest resource management, adaptation and mitigation to climate change are some of the areas to be explored, they said.

Both the countries will arrange joint conferences, seminars, workshops and exhibitions to take the collaboration forward, the government said.

