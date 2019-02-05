Govt seeks Par nod for additional expenditure of Rs 1.98 lakh cr

The government on Tuesday sought Parliament's approval for gross additional expenditure of Rs 1.98 lakh crore for the current fiscal ending March 2019 as the third batch of supplementary demands for grants.

According to the document tabled in the Lok Sabha by Piyush Goyal, the net cash outgo will be Rs 51,433 crore and the remaining amount would be matched by savings of different ministries and enhanced recoveries.

Of the total net cash outgo, the document has pegged Rs 19,481 crore for the and Rs 4,840.75 crore for the

The government is also seeking over Rs 4,700 crore for the

There would be a cash outgo of Rs 1,818.71 crore for providing loans to Nuclear Power Corporation of Limited and about Rs 2,864 crore to the and Public Distribution, including Rs 1,000 crore equity infusion in of

The government has also sought Rs 1,364.19 to the

The government seeks Parliament's nod for supplementary or additional grants when grants authorised by the House fall short of required expenditure.

These grants are presented to Parliament and required to be passed before the end of the financial year.

