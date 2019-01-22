Groom shot by unidentified assailants in Amritsar

-
A 29-year-old groom was injured as unidentified assailants opened fire at him during his wedding procession here, police said Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday evening. The groom, Rajiv, sustained a gunshot injury on his chest, Inspector Ravisher Singh said.
He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, the officer said.
Police said an investigation is underway in the case.
