Groom shot by unidentified assailants in Amritsar

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

A 29-year-old groom was injured as unidentified assailants opened fire at him during his wedding procession here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening. The groom, Rajiv, sustained a gunshot injury on his chest, Inspector Ravisher Singh said.

He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be critical, the officer said.

Police said an investigation is underway in the case.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 23:45 IST

