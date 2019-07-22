GSK Pharma Q1 net profit up 35% at Rs 113.54 cr

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Monday reported a 35 per cent rise in its standalone profit to Rs 113.54 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 84.08 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total income of the company also rose to Rs 818.78 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 753.66 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 1,189 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.33 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)